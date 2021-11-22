CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is hosting the second Vaccine Gift Card Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockdale County Health Department, 985 Taylor St. SW, Conyers. This event is to encourage Rockdale County residents to be vaccinated and protected against the COVID-19 virus.
The event is open to anyone who is age 12 and older, but only residents 18 years old and above who are receiving their second dose or booster COVID-19 shot will receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards are for Rockdale County residents only. Proof of I.D. must be shown at check in.
At the county’s first Vaccine Gift Card Giveaway, 19 residents were vaccinated and three non-residents.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, Rockdale had 87 positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the previous two weeks. The county has seen 9,085 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 221 confirmed deaths. Fifty-four percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49% are fully vaccinated.For questions or more information, contact the Public Relations Department by email at: publicrelations@rockdalecountyga.gov.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
