CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools will hold a Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the RCPS Board Room, 960 Pine St. NE, Conyers.
The school system is seeking outstanding candidates for teaching positions in the 2022-2023 school year. RCPS schools will be represented and interviews will be held during the Teacher Job Fair. To pre-register and schedule an interview, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/jobfair.
RCPS has 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, three traditional high schools, a virtual campus and four non-traditional schools (Rockdale Career Academy and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Open Campus, Alpha Academy). In addition, the system offers specialty and choice programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), performing and visual arts, technology and engineering, pre-medical science, business and leadership, radio and film entertainment, and more.
RCPS offers competitive salaries, mentorship for new teachers, and robust professional development programs and opportunities.
RCPS has been a one-to-one technology district for nearly a decade. Its Learning Reimagined one-to-one initiative not only provides laptops, tablets, equipment and programs to all students, teachers and classrooms, but also provides teachers with the ongoing training and support needed to effectively utilize the educational potential of these technologies. Its one-to-one initiative allowed the system to continue teaching and learning when schools transitioned to all virtual, remote learning earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed students, families, and staff to stay connected and engaged.
To protect the safety and well-being of staff and students, RCPS has implemented a comprehensive set of COVID-19 safety and mitigation measures. RCPS was the first district in the state to offer free COVID-19 testing to all employees and students and offers free COVID-19 vaccination for staff and students. Safety measures also include offering free telehealth services, implementing mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, contact tracing in schools, and much more. For additional information on our safety and mitigation measures, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/reopening.
To see the full schedule of opportunities to meet the RCPS Recruitment Team at job fairs around Georgia and the Southeast, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org/recruiting
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
