CONYERS – Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the return of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse.

The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk, local community performers, and an appearance by Santa Claus who will illuminate the Christmas Tree. The event is free and open to the public.

