CONYERS – Rockdale County officials will kick off the holiday season with the return of the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse.
The evening will feature family-friendly activities, performances by Derrick Monk, local community performers, and an appearance by Santa Claus who will illuminate the Christmas Tree. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are super excited to hold the 2022 Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting this year at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse and invite everyone to come out and join in the festivities,” said Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. “This event is a holiday tradition for our Rockdale County citizens and is designed to provide a fantastic opportunity for the community to gather together safely outdoors and celebrate the holidays.”
The public is invited to attend the lighting of the 18-foot majestic mountain pine tree, which will be placed in front of the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse. Event-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs should they want to sit during the brief celebration.
Preceding the tree lighting event, the city of Conyers is hosting its annual Conyers Christmas Parade beginning at 2 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Applications are now online at conyersga.com and the application fee is $25 per entry. Bragging rights are on the line for groups who want to compete in various categories for trophies.
The 2022 parade theme is “Superheroes Save Christmas,” and trophies will be awarded to participating entries in the following categories: Mayor’s Choice, Best Non-Float Entry (i.e. antique vehicles, marching bands, dance groups, scout troops), Best Float and Best Runner-Up Float. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
“The application is in an easy online format and includes a $25 entry fee. Entry fees will offset the cost of the trophies for parade winners and we hope it will be an incentive for groups and organizations to really raise the level of their entry by decorating their float in this year’s fun superhero theme,” said Sandy Daniels, Olde Town event coordinator.
Sponsored by the city of Conyers, the Conyers Christmas Parade begins at Rockdale County High School at the intersection of Rowland Road and Pine Log Road and continues on Pine Street to Main Street before concluding at the Rockdale County Courthouse on Milstead Avenue. Rockdale County will present the lighting of the county’s Christmas tree at the Rockdale County Courthouse (Main Street side) following the parade.
For more information on holiday events in Conyers, go to visitconyersga.com or call 1-800-CONYERS.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.