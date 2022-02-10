CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the use of the J.P. Carr Community Center as an alternative site for the county’s new State Court judge to conduct judicial sessions. The vote came at the Feb. 8 meeting.
A second State Court judgeship was created by the Georgia General Assembly in 2020 and became effective Jan. 1, with retired district attorney Richard Read appointed the new State Court judge by Gov. Brian Kemp. But with only four courtrooms in the current county courthouse available for five judges — two Superior Court judges, two State Court judges, one Juvenile Court judge — where to put Read had been an issue.
Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams said the resolution will allow Read to use the community center for his judicial sessions.
“If I read everything right, the last two weeks of every month will be dedicated for that purpose,” said Williams. “This has all been worked out through the Sheriff’s Office and Communications and everybody that needs to be involved. I hope this is a temporary situation.”
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said it is a better solution than what they have now.
“It is a better situation than what is going on now with them standing outside of the courthouse giving out legal paperwork to people waiting to come in, so hats off to everybody that was involved with coming up with a solution,” she said. “We do know that we have more work to do for this, but we do know that we are in a better place, not an optimal place, but a better place than we were before he came, so thank you for everybody that was involved. I’m sure they’re still working on a permanent solution.”
Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said the good news is that the county is moving forward.
“The three of us and everybody that occupies the current courthouse and the judicial center across the street agrees that beyond the original date of 1939 that we are certainly in need of a brand new judicial complex,” he said. “I’m excited that this board has made the decision to really take a hard look at that and begin to move forward.
“You are absolutely right, Commissioner Williams, we are out of space, and as the county grows, schools continue to grow, the school system is thinking about building more schools, that means we have to hire more deputies, more firefighters, and provide more space in order to cater to the needs of the citizens of our community, and that includes everything from a judicial standpoint, because as we know, as the community continues to grow, things in the criminal justice system will grow as well. But I think that we’re taking a very good positive step forward to make sure that later down the road the citizens of Rockdale County will have the facilities — meaning the space — to operate for years to come.”
Nesbitt also thanked Read for his willingness to work with the situation.
“I have to commend Judge Read for his positive attitude — always positive, always accommodating, always willing to work with us and find a way,” said Nesbitt. “He doesn’t act like a movie star sitting in a trailer that has to have pink lemonade, so we do appreciate him understanding where we are as a board and working with the situation as we progress forward. We’re going to continue to make sure that we meet the needs of serving the citizens as he tries to conduct court on behalf of all the citizens of Rockdale County.”
Washington added her thanks to all of the judges for working together to keep court going.
“From what I understand they are all allowing him to share the courtrooms when they are not in session,” she said. “So I think they are definitely trying to work out a solution over there. Everybody is trying to accommodate our lack of space.”
