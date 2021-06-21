CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners was expected to approve a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) and $105,000 as a grant match for the development of a transit master plan at the June 22 meeting.
Rockdale County Department of Transportation Director John Moretto told the BOC at the June 15 meeting that the $105,000 is the county's match for a $420,000 grant from the ATL and federal funds. He added that he is excited to get started on the transit master plan.
"This will set the foundation for what we need to do," Moretto told the BOC. "Right now, we all know what we want to do, but that's what we feel individually. This will help us determine what the county needs to do, and that could be a variety of different forms of transit, whether it be bus whether it be some sort of micro-transit, whatever that comes out to be.
"But the purpose of this is to determine what is needed from the community, from the geographical situation, to the geometrics of the different roads. It is very logical and is set out in such a way that everybody can understand it.
"There will be an 18-month process which will include a 12-month process for the consultant. They will have seven separate tasks involved within that, with task number two being community outreach. If you read through the MOU, there is a lot of community involvement baked into that, a tremendous amount. We're talking about the potential of 10 to 15 different public meetings."
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. credited Moretto for making sure the county followed the correct path to determining what type of transportation is needed, adding that in a call he had earlier in the day with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, that Ossoff was excited for Rockdale County.
"We got with Chris Tomlinson, the executive director of ATL, and part of the conversation today with Sen. Ossoff talked about everything that Moretto talked about," Nesbitt said. "So we are high up on the radar and we're moving. But had we not pumped the brakes and followed his (Moretto's) leadership to do it the way it needs to be done, we never would have been able to get to the point where we're at with ATL and Chris Tomlinson and all the folks on the state level, let alone what's happening on the federal level.
"So it's worth the wait to get it done right. There are so many people in Rockdale County who are in need of transit and transit services intra-county. It is coming. I won't say that it's coming soon. I think that we're talking another 18-22 months before we're ready to really start a show-and-tell process. But we have to do this groundwork and all of the legal and liability at this point."
District 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington ask if the county has already thought of preliminary routes.
Moretto said they have not because there will be a lot of different steps they'll have to go through in the plan before they start planning routes.
"For example, if you go with something similar to the micro-transit, which is like an Uber transit, you start with that and start developing and know the routes of where people want to go," Moretto said. "You start keeping and tracking that, and put a year to a year and a half of data together, then you develop routes that are just not something you think is right, but you know is right because you have the data there and you see it and know it."
Washington emphasized the need to engage citizens in the transit plan, similarly to what the county did during its strategic master plan several years ago.
"This is super important because this is going to be generational work for our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren, and we need to get it right," Washington said. "We need to have as much input as possible."
District 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams suggested coordinating their transit plan with neighboring counties.
"Many of our people that live in Conyers and Rockdale go out of the county to go to work, and lots of people from Newton County come into Rockdale to work," Williams noted. "I'm not saying we're going to cross borders, but I would like to see some kind of connection in coordination with DeKalb County on the one side and Newton County on the other side, and maybe Henry County down below and Gwinnett north of us. It needs to be all-inclusive."
Morette replied that he has already reached out to several of the counties.
"From a preliminary standpoint we will definitely engage them in that task that reaches out not only to the public, but also to others," he said. "And I know that there needs to be a regional connection."
Nesbitt said when they get to the point of getting civic feedback and input, they need to make sure everyone is involved.
"This is not just for those people walking through our county," Nesbitt said. "This will give options for those people who drive who may not want to drive. They may want to just go to a terminal or depot and get on a bus or whatever mode of transportation is the end result. This project is a lot of work. We're at the very beginning."
