CONYERS —The Rockdale County UGA Extension Office, in conjunction with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners and Rockdale County Public Schools, is hosting the Teen B.E.A.M.S. event at the Rockdale Career Academy, 1064 Culpepper Drive SW on Thursday, March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The mini conference for sixth- through 12th-graders focuses on mental health awareness, resilience, coping strategies and self-care. The evening will consist of free dinner, interactive breakout sessions, door prizes, and a keynote speaker talking about their story of hope, healing and overcoming adversity.
There will be mental health professionals on site to meet with any youths who choose to speak with them. Youths can choose two breakout sessions from a menu of options.
B.E.A.M.S., which stands for Building Education Around Mental Services, is a program that offers mental health support to teens and is an opportunity for them to learn how to take care of themselves and their friends, build healthy habits, raise mental health awareness, and connect with caring adults trained to help.To guarantee there are enough class supplies and food for dinner, all interested parties must register at www.tinyurl.com/teenbeams.
For more information, please contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu or at 770-278-7360.
