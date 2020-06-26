ATLANTA - Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said June 25 that Rockdale County’s unemployment rate decreased in May.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.
“The fact that almost every single monthly indicator in May’s job market report was positive shows great promise to Georgia’s economy up ahead,” said Butler. “Seeing these monthly numbers begin to increase means that we are definitely heading back in the right direction.”
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate decreased in May to 10.8 percent, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent.
The labor force increased in May by 425. The May total was 42,649. That number is down by 1,846 from the total from May 2019.
Rockdale County ended May with 38,055 employed residents. The number increased by 1,195 in May and was down 4,779 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 32 percent in May. When compared to last May, claims were up by about 4,306 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 475 active job postings in Rockdale County for May.
