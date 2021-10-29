CONYERS — Rockdale County residents will get their first look and be able to make comments on the proposed 2022 county budget at a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
The current 2021 general fund budget was approved by the Board of Commissioners last December and is $79,511,074. It was a $4.1 million increase over the 2020 budget. The proposed 2022 general fund budget is $83,160,500, an increase of $3.6 million over the 2021 budget. It is not known how much of the $8.8 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received from the federal government will be included in the 2022 budget.
This will also be the first county budget under the guidance of Finance Director Mark Cook, who came to Rockdale County in June from Oregon following a 10-month search for a new Chief Financial Officer.
The previous CFO, Roselyn Miller, who had been the finance director since 2014, was released from her position in September 2020. Miller had been placed on probation in August 2020 after the BOC learned that they were behind in paperwork detailing how the $3.9 million the county received from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was to have been spent.
Deputy Director Bill Vaughn presented the 2021 budget proposal to the BOC.
Residents can also expect, regardless of the amount of the proposed 2022 budget, to see a hike in their property taxes in the fall of 2022. In August, the BOC approved, for the second year in a row, taking the rollback rate, which keeps property taxes at the same rate as they were the year before.
In 2020 the county proposed a millage rate lower than the 2019 millage rate of 20.19, but with increased assessments in property values, it still would have created a 4.19% tax increase. After hearing pleas from residents not to raise their property taxes during the pandemic, the BOC voted to accept the rollback rate of 18.016 mills and a HOST exemption of 70%.
In 2021, the BOC proposed the same millage rate as last year — 18.016 mills, and keeping the HOST exemption at 70%. But with property values again being assessed higher, that rate would have generated 7.94% more tax revenue. Residents again spoke out, with many of them stating that the increased tax revenue was more than residents — especially the elderly — still recovering from the pandemic can afford.
The BOC heard them and approved the rollback rate of 16.69 mills, but But warned that after keeping the taxes the same for the last two years, they do not believe they will be able to do the rollback rate for a third time next year.
Budget hearing dates:
♦ Tuesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. — Public hearing relative to the proposed 2022 Appropriations (budget).
♦ Tuesday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. — First reading of the 2022 Appropriations Ordinance.
♦ Tuesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. — Second reading and adoption of the 2022 Appropriations Ordinance.
These meetings will be held in the Assembly Hall located at 901 Main Street in Conyers.
A copy of the proposed 2022 Appropriations Ordinance will be available for inspection on Monday, Nov. 1, on the Rockdale County Website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.