CONYERS – Rockdale County was created on Oct. 8, 1870 and is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Rockdale County government is asking residents to join in the celebration by creating and submitting videos explaining what makes Rockdale County so special! Within the video, citizens can state what brought them to Rockdale County, explain their family history, and describe what they enjoy most about the county they call home.
Participants can shoot their videos on their smartphones. Any videos submitted will need to be audible, in focus, have good lighting, and have the dimensions of 1920 X 1080. Lastly, any videos containing lewd acts, cursing or inappropriate gestures will not be considered.
All submissions should be sent to rockdale150@rockdalecountyga.gov. If their videos are too large to be sent via email, participants can upload them to YouTube, and send the link to the same email address.
For more information on how to properly shoot the video, participants can go to this link: https://vimeo.com/420837993/de01c68a8a
A committee comprised of county and community leadership will pick the winner, who may win a chance to see their video included in a segment on Rockdale23! For more information, please contact Jennifer Rutledge at jennifer.rutledge@rockdalecountyga.gov or at 770-278-7009.
