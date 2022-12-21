...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as
low as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher
terrain, wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to rapidly
begin dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front
late Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will
range from the single digits to mid teens across much of north
and central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the
higher terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
A warming center will be open this weekend at the J.P. Carr Gymnasium, part of the J.P. Carr Community Center in Conyers.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency will be opening a warming center for the community to use this weekend due to frigid winter temperatures.
The warming center opens Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25 at J.P Carr Gym, 90 Hardin St. SW, Conyers. The center will be open evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, and during the day on Friday and Saturday. Intake is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Anyone staying in the warming center must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols, which include rapid testing and temperature checks. Wearing a mask and social distancing are highly recommended.
For more information, please call the Emergency Management Agency at 770-278-8405.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.