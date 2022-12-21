J. P. Carr Community Center.jpg

A warming center will be open this weekend at the J.P. Carr Gymnasium, part of the J.P. Carr Community Center in Conyers.

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

CONYERS — Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency will be opening a warming center for the community to use this weekend due to frigid winter temperatures.

The warming center opens Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25 at J.P Carr Gym, 90 Hardin St. SW, Conyers. The center will be open evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Thursday through Sunday, and during the day on Friday and Saturday. Intake is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

