CONYERS — Rockdale County’s Teacher of the Year for 2020 has been named a finalist in the competition for statewide Teacher of the Year.
Jesse Smith, Career, Technical and Agricultural Education teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, was selected as one of 10 finalists for the statewide honor. Although Smith was named the county’s Teacher of the Year in 2020, the statewide program was suspended that year due to the pandemic, so the school system was allowed to submit his name for the 2023 honor along with 2021 Teacher of the Year Stacey Homer. Georgia Teacher of the Year operates one year ahead to align with the national program; the 2023 Teacher of the Year will serve from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
Smith, who was educated in Rockdale County schools, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.
The statewide finalists were chosen from a pool of applicants all previously selected as their school district’s Teacher of the Year. The applications were read by a panel of judges that included teachers, past Georgia Teacher of the Year winners, state and local administrators, community leaders, and others. The finalists were chosen based on the strength of their essay responses.
“The ten finalists for Georgia’s next Teacher of the Year represent the very best of our state’s public education system,” Superintendent Richard Woods said. “They are hardworking, innovative, skilled, and – most importantly – focused first and foremost on students. I am immensely proud of each of them and honored to recognize them as finalists.”
The top ten finalists will meet with a panel of judges this month for formal interviews and speeches. The winner will be announced on April 30.
The 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year will serve as an ambassador for the teaching profession in Georgia and will be entered in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The 2022 Georgia Teacher of the Year is Cherie Bonder Goldman of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.
In addition to Smith, the statewide Teacher of the Year finalists are:
Ashley Anglin, First Grade Teacher, Elm Street Elementary School, Rome City Schools
Katlyn Blum, Second Grade Teacher, Sugar Hill Elementary Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools
Julie Caraballo, Seventh Grade Language Arts Teacher, J.R. Trippe Middle School, Vidalia City Schools
Laura Floryance, First Grade Teacher, Sawyer Road Elementary School, Marietta City Schools
Susan Howard, K-5 STEM Teacher, Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation, and Innovation, Hall County Schools
Vicki Knox, Fifth Grade Mathematics Teacher, Deer Chase Elementary School, Richmond County School System
Michael Kobito, AP Music Theory Teacher and High School Band Director, Woodland High School, Bartow County School System
Chelsea Leming, Fifth Grade Teacher, Indian Knoll Elementary School, Cherokee County School District
Lisa Seegar, Fifth Grade Science Teacher, Britt David Magnet Academy, Muscogee County School District
