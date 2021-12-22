CONYERS — In response to the continued spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Rockdale County Superior Court has extended its mask requirement for all people in the common areas of the courthouse.
The court had issued an order Dec. 3 requiring only those who are unvaccinated to wear masks in the common areas. That order was to have taken effect Dec. 24. However, based on updated guidance from the CDC, the court issued an order Dec. 17 requiring that masks be worn by all people in the common areas regardless of vaccination status.
Common areas are defined as meeting areas, common workspaces, hallways, restrooms, courtrooms, jury rooms and jury assembly areas. The mask order does not apply to employees when in their individual offices. However, three or more people in an office would constitute an indoor setting subject to the mask requirement.
Judges, at their discretion, may allow witnesses and attorneys to remove their masks while speaking or testifying during a hearing or trial.
This order — the fourth issued by Chief Judge Robert Mumford — will remain in effect until amended.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.