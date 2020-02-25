Qualify.jpg
CONYERS — The Rockdale Democratic Party has announced the following dates and times for candidate qualifying for upcoming elections.

Qualifying week is March 2 to March 6. Qualifying fees are as follows:

Commission chairman — $3,382.87

Board of Commissioners Post 1 — $770.03

Magistrate Court judge — $2,034

Probate Court judge — $2,034

Tax commissioner— $2,034

Sheriff — $2,347.42

Coroner — $640.35

Qualifying dates and times are as follows:

March 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 3,  noon - 7:30 p.m.

March 4, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

March 4,  noon - 7:30 p.m.

March 5, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 6, 8:30 a.m. to noon

All qualifying will take place at Nehemiah Empowerment Church, 2431 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013

All payments  must be in the forms of certified check or cash. Checks should be made payable to Rockdale County Democratic Party (RCDP).

Candidate packets will be available; however, party officials suggest candidates download all forms from the state. There will be a short vetting questionnaire to complete, and candidates be prepared for some photos and a taping of a short video.

Other dates candidates should keep track of are as follows:

March 6, Democratic Job Fair - Excel Church 1151 Flat Shoals Road 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candidates are welcome to purchase a table for $50 or can walk around and meet the public free of charge.

March 9, - Politics After Dark- Coaxum Restaurant, 7 p.m. - Voting Machine Demonstration

March 28, - Debate - Chair & Post 1

April 11,  -  State Party Delegation 4th Congressional District

April 25, - Debate  - Clerk of Courts & Judges

May 9, - Debate - Sheriff 

