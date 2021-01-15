CONYERS – The Rockdale County Department of Transportation (RDOT) and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) are seeking feedback from citizens about the proposed Courtesy Parkway Extension Project. RDOT and GDOT are offering two ways for the public to submit feedback through a Virtual Information website at bit.ly/2XlE6eE, as well as an in-person Public Hearing Open House on Thurs., Feb. 4, 4-6 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1877 Iris Drive SE in Conyers. Registration is strongly encouraged to attend the in-person Open House at bit.ly/2Lctxbh.
The project calls for a roadway connecting Old Covington Highway to Flat Shoals Road with a “flyover” bridge over I-20. The road design will involve the realignment of Courtesy Parkway. The project does not include an interchange with the interstate highway.
It is expected to improve traffic flow on the Ga. Highway 138 and Salem Road bridges and on Dogwood Drive and Iris Drive by diverting local surface street traffic away from those busy interchanges.
While RDOT held two open houses in June and October of 2020, RDOT Director John Moretto said this one is the one that counts with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) which is providing funding for the project.
"The one that we had in October, that was just a virtual information session that the county had just to try to help the citizens," Moretto said. "This is a public hearing/open house that is mandated by federal law, since we're getting federal money for this project. We just had the draft approval of the environmental document for this project. So the next step is to gather comments from the public on the project and formally respond to those comments."
Moretto said while a face-to-face meeting is required by the FHWA, Rockdale County is encouraging residents to stay safe by going to the website, rather than attending the meeting.
"The federal government is requiring we do a face-to-face meeting. The county is not necessarily in favor of that because of the COVID-19 numbers, so we tried to take as many steps as we possibly can," said Moretto. "We're really encouraging people to go to the website, which will have all the same information that will be at the open house, and they can make their comments on the website.
"But just to check the box for FHWA, we are having a public meeting. And if people do need to show up, then they need to register on the website, because there are two time slots - 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The public can review the website to learn more about the proposed Courtesy Parkway Extension. Once all items have been reviewed, public comments can be submitted on the website by Feb. 18, 2021.
Those who chose to attend the In-Person Public Hearing Open House should register for a specific arrival time at bit.ly/2Lctxbh. Those who pre-register will be allowed entry during their selected time slot, and those who have not pre-registered may be delayed entrance to avoid exceeding the meeting site’s capacity. Those pre-registering must arrive on time or risk delayed entry. Social distancing requirements will be observed which limits the capacity to 30 attendees at a time. A health screen will be administered at entrance and mask must be worn by all participants. Hand sanitation will be provided.
Please be aware that all materials that will be available at the in-person public hearing are available at the virtual information website. All comments can be recorded at the virtual information website as well.
For more information, please contact RDOT at 770-278-7200.
