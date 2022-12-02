CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office recently issued several citations in connection with the underage sales of alcoholic beverages.
The RCSO Narcotics Unit and other officers conducted a number of alcohol compliance checks with the assistance of two deputies who are less than 21 years of age. The deputies were able to purchase alcohol at at least six local businesses, including:
• Salem Spirits, 2270 Salem Road, Conyers
A citation was issued to clerk Tracey Hawkins, 44, of Conyers.
• Eastside Tobacco, 2020 Eastside Drive, Conyers
A citation was issued to Ariel McDougle, 37, of Covington.
• BP Gas Station, 2257 Salem Road, Conyers
A citation was issued to Shaheda Meraj, 52, of Norcross
• BP Gas Station, 4674 Ga. Highway 138, Stockbridge
A citation was issued to Daiben Chaudhri, 38 of Stockbridge
• Lucky Lotto Gas Station, 4606 East Fairview Road, Stockbridge
A citation was issued to Sheikh Mahmood, 55, of McDonough
• Shell Food Mart, 1500 Sigman Road, Conyers
A citation was issued to Vasa Patel, 36, of Conyers
• BP Gas Station, 2992 Ga. Highway 155, Stockbridge
A citation was issued to Keeli School, 38 of Stockbridge.
Items purchased by the undercover deputies included six-packs of Jack Daniels Southern Peach cocktails, various beers and wine.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.