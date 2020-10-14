CONYERS — Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, Rockdale County voters will have a second early voting location where they can cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election. The Board of Elections unanimously approved opening a second voting location at Springfield Baptist Church, 1877 Iris Drive, during a called meeting on Oct. 14.
Georgia set an early voting record turnout of 128,876 on Monday, Oct. 12, and added 114,830 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for a two-day total of 241,706. But many voters across the state had to wait in long lines for up to 11 hours to vote, due to the state voter registration system being flooded with too many voter verifications at one time.
Rockdale County had 1,508 voters cast their ballots on Oct. 12, with some having to wait three to four hours in line at the Parker Road early voting location. On Oct. 13, that number almost doubled to 2,828, but the wait time had shortened to about 90 minutes, thanks to the work of local elections officials.
Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham said with the state system overwhelmed, the time to check in voters more than doubled, and she hopes a second voting site will ease that problem.
"All voting precincts across the state are required to use the state voter registration system to make sure that a voter doesn't go from one county to another to cast a vote," Willingham said. "What we have been told is that by all of us using this system, it is getting flooded and needs to add more memory. The Secretary of State's Office has been attempting to rectify this problem since Monday.
"It would normally take us one to two minutes to process a voter in. This is taking four to five minutes per voter, because it kicks us back out of the system. This is a handicap for us. We believe adding another early voting location will thin out the crowd, as well as allow us to process our voters in a more timely manner."
Willingham added that in order to speed up the process Tuesday, they didn't use the state system any more than necessary.
"We're not using the state system to give the voter credit for voting. What we're doing is picking up those applications from Parker Road and we're giving them the credit. That way our workers don't have to use the state system other than making sure the voter has not cast a mail ballot or voted elsewhere."
During public comment, one woman said she and her family went on the first day and waited about three and a half hours. She expressed concern that some elderly and handicapped voters had to wait in line almost an hour before poll workers came out and said there was a second line for the elderly and handicapped.
Willingham stated that once the voting location opened, a poll worker went out and canvassed the line, pulling elderly and disabled voters out and sending them to a second line inside the building. She added Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt, along with other citizens and several churches, brought chairs for the people in line to sit in, and water for those waiting to vote.
The woman added that she was told it took longer because people who had requested absentee ballots and then came to vote in person didn't bring their ballots. She also questioned why there weren't more voting machines available.
Willingham replied that if the state system is up and running well and voters bring in their absentee ballots, it will definitely speed up the time it takes to process voters.
She said while they have 37 voting machines at the Parker Road location, the site does not have the electrical capacity to run all the voting machines and the scanners.
"With this new voting system that we have, we can only plug six voting units up to one circuit, and we only have four or five electrical circuits through that building," she said. "Plus we have the scanners. So we have everything that we can put in that facility."
Willingham said opening up the Springfield Baptist site will allow them to put 15 more voting machines there. She added that they plan to bring in 20 poll workers for the Springfield site.
The Springfield Baptist early voting location will have the same voting dates and hours as the Parker Road site, including the Saturday and extended hour dates, with the only exception being that there will be no Sunday, Oct. 25 voting at the Springfield site.
• Parker Road, 1400 Parker Road
Voting dates and times:
Oct. 12 and Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 25: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 26-27: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Springfield Baptist. 1877 Iris Drive
Voting dates and times:
Oct. 12 and Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oct. 26-27: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
