CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools’ graduation rate for the 2022 five-year cohort increased for the third consecutive year, according to the Georgia Department of Education. RCPS’ five-year graduation rate for 2022 increased to 87.21%, up from 86.12% last year. This is above the state’s five-year graduation rate of 85.85% for the Class of 2022. The RCPS graduation rate for the four-year cohort, reported in October, was down slightly to 81.24%. This means more than four out of five RCPS students are graduating on time and nearly nine out of 10 are graduating within five years.
“This is the third consecutive year we have increased the graduation rate for the five-year cohort, which speaks to our students’ persistence in acquiring their high school diploma,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts. “Ideally, we want our students to graduate high school in four years, but ultimately, we want them to graduate and pursue their postsecondary aspirations. We certainly understand the challenges our students have faced during the last few years, and we commend them for their perseverance in reaching the milestone of high school graduation.”
According to the Georgia Department of Education, the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate is required by federal law. For the purpose of accountability through Georgia’s College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), an overall graduation rate is calculated using two-thirds of the four-year cohort rate and one-third of the five-year cohort rate. The overall RCPS graduation rate for CCRPI is 83.2.
How Georgia calculates its graduation rate: The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class.
Adjusted Cohort Rate Definition: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.