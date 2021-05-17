CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has appointed Lisa Chester to be Rockdale County’s new constituent services liaison. In this role she will report directly to the chief of staff and handle initiatives and tasks affiliated/related to Post 1 and Post 2 commissioners.
Chester has served as a community and business development leader with expertise in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, business strategy and integrated marketing communications. She champions innovation, mentoring, and initiatives that improve the lives of those in need.
Chester is an experienced nonprofit executive director and has served as a director of operations as well as a corporate development and partnerships director. Her professional experience spans over 15 years supporting profitability objectives, creating strategic initiatives, and managing organizational processes across Fortune 500 companies including McCann-Erickson Inc. and Turner Broadcasting Inc., and nonprofit organizations including Warrick Dunn Charities Inc. and Southern Education Foundation Inc.
She has been responsible for driving resource management, programs, partnerships, and for aligning with boards of trustees, local government, and other members of the community.
Chester has a bachelor of arts degree in mass media arts from Morris Brown College and a master’s degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University. She also serves on the board of directors of Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy (Madison, Ga.) and is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.