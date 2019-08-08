CONYERS – The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is hosting its inaugural Food Truck and Artisans’ Festival on Sat., Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers. The festival is slated to host artisans from the Rockdale County area that will showcase their wares with demonstrations throughout the day.
This free event will feature fan favorite food trucks “Slick Greedy” and “Willie Bs,” as well as local food trucks that will have Italian ice, sandwiches and wings. Entertainment will include DJ Kidd Nice, along with local step teams and dance teams. The festival is packed with food, local entertainment, and family fun for all ages!
For more information, go to Eventbrite.com, by searching for “Rockdale County’s Inaugural Food Truck and Artisans’ Festival.”
For any additional questions, contact Kellie Littlefield of the Planning and Development Department at 770-278-7100.