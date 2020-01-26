CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Investigator John Cole Haynie, who died Saturday after a month-long illness.
Haynie was an eight-year veteran with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office. Haynie joined the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3, 2012 as a detention deputy in the Jail Division. He was promoted to a certified sheriff’s deputy on March 21, 2014, after successful completion of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) mandate academy. Haynie served in the Uniform Patrol Division for five years, first as a patrol deputy and later as a Special Investigations Unit Gang investigator. He was most recently transferred to the Judicial Services Division in 2019 where he served as a fugitive investigator.
“We have lost a brother, a friend, a husband, and a servant of our community,” said Sheriff Eric Levett in a Facebook post. “And with that, we mourn... the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office sends our deepest thoughts and prayers
to Cole’s family.
“We will have additional information available later about services for our friend and brother, Investigator Haynie. We ask that our community keep Investigator Haynie, his family and friends in your prayers.”
