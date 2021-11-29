...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours This afternoon and evening. Winds will be northwest
to west at 5 to 10 MPH with higher gusts particularly during the
afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — An inmate who escaped from the Rockdale County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 27 was recaptured a few hours later without incident.
According to to the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Lee Grantham was working in the jail kitchen assisting with breakfast preparations when he escaped. His absence was discovered at 4:50 a.m. during an inmate count.
The Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon, noting that a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tundra, was observed near the Sheriff’s Office at the time of Grantham’s escape.
Grantham, 35, who is from Conyers, was recaptured about 12 hours after his escape at a residence in Rockdale County.
Grantham, who has an arrest record dating back to at least 2013, was being held at the jail on violation of probation and failure to appear charges.
According to the Sheriff's Office, anyone who aided Grantham in his escape will face charges.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
