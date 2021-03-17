CONYERS – Registration for kindergarten is open now for the 2021-2022 school year in Rockdale Public Schools. All student registration is online only at www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. Kindergarten will have an in-person five-days-a-week option and a virtual option for 2021-2022.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS:
Registration for all students takes place at the RCPS Student Registration webpage, www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. Photos or scans of required documents can be uploaded into the online registration form. Please make sure photos or scans are clear and readable.
To register a child successfully, parents must provide their child’s birth certificate, Social Security card, parent’s photo ID and proof of custody or guardianship if the person enrolling the child is not the birth parent.
Proof of residence will also be required to register a child for school. The following must be provided:
• Current signed lease agreement OR
• Current mortgage statement or property tax receipt OR
• Statement of Legal Residence Form {Affidavit} *requires owner/landlord’s signature and notary (copies available from
Plus one of the following:
• Automobile registration with the same address OR
• Current gas, electricity, or water bill with the same address
For the full list of required documents and more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/registration or email register@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
KINDERGARTEN:
For kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. Kindergarten registration takes place online at www.rockdaleschools.org/registration. Parents must provide the documentation described above. The child’s school will be assigned at the time of registration. Parents should contact the elementary school to visit their school and to be assessed for kindergarten readiness.
Kindergarten will have an in-person five-days-a-week option and a virtual option available for 2021-2022. The default option is in-person five-days-a-week instruction; parents who want in-person classes do not need to take any additional steps. Parents of registered Kindergarten students who want the virtual option must contact the Office of Accountability and School Performance at 770-860-4275 before June 30, 2021.
For more information, visit www.rockdaleschools.org/registration or email register@rockdale.k12.ga.us.
