ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rockdale County added employed residents and grew its labor force in June.
Rockdale also had fewer unemployment claims filed for the month and year, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia’s been in an extended growth cycle,” said Butler. “In June, our state and local communities added jobs and employed more people.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate inched up 0.1% points in June to reach 3.7%. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.7%.
In Rockdale, the unemployment rate rose in June by 0.4 percentage points, settling at 4.3%. A year ago, the rate was 4.8%.
The labor force increased in June by 306. The June total was 45,197. That number is up by 193 from the total from June 2018.
Rockdale ended June with 43,254 employed residents. The number increased by 117 in June and 410 as compared to last June.
The number of unemployment claims fell in June by about 24%. When compared to last June, claims were down by about 20%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 506 active job postings in Rockdale for June.
