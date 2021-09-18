Lindsey Garner holds a sign commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Garner is one of three original members of the Rockdale Miracle League. She celebrated her birthday on Sept. 11.
CONYERS — The Miracle League of Rockdale kicked off its fall season Sept. 11 with two games at Legion Fields. The first pitch was thrown by Tom Carden, adjutant general of the Georgia Department of Defense and a member of the Homeland Security board.
In addition to games between the Rangers and the Pirates and the Braves and the Angels, the Miracle League honored the Georgia National Guard, local law enforcement, EMTS and other first responders in memory of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The Rockdale Miracle League currently has 50 players on four teams. The teams will play games Fridays and Saturdays for six weekends in the fall. The league also has a springs season.
Miracle League baseball began in Conyers in 1998 when the Rockdale Youth Baseball Association invited children with unique abilities to play on a typical baseball field. That first season, on a grass and dirt field, 140 players came out to play baseball.
By the second season, a new type of field was developed just for Miracle League athlete — a custom-designed field with a cushioned, rubberized surface — making it easier for special needs players to get from base to base.
Today there are more than 240 Miracle League organizations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada serving more than 200,000 children and adults with unique abilities.
