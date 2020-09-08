CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools has named its school-level Teachers of the year for 2020. These teacherse will be honored at the RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration, which will held virtually in November. The ceremony will feature all the school-level Teachers of the Year, who were selected by their peers. The district-level Teacher of the Year will be announced during the event.
This year’s Teachers of the Year are:
Barksdale Elementary – Joy Kimble-Acosta
C.J. Hicks Elementary – Amelia Cutter Flat Shoals Elementary – Vanessa Johnson
Hightower Trail Elementary – Jimmina Graham
Honey Creek Elementary – Yolanda Green
J.H. House Elementary – Jenny Smith
Lorraine Elementary – Tammy White
Peek’s Chapel Elementary – Kristin Slotnik
Pine Street Elementary – Patricia Rollins
Shoal Creek Elementary – Tomeka Clyde
Sims Elementary – Shanice Beasley
Conyers Middle – Melvin McClain
Davis Middle – Connie Vazquez Edwards Middle – Reshaunda Levett-Thompkins
Memorial Middle – Avian McKie
Heritage High – Terrance Green Rockdale County High – Dr. Imani Bailey Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Dr. Lynette Clark
Salem High – Sherisse Liggins Alpha Academy – Candice Edwards Open Campus – Christie Jones Rockdale Career Academy – Jesse Smith
For more information about RCPS and the Teacher of the Year Celebration, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org.
