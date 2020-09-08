RCPS TOTY 2020 group web.jpg

CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools has named its school-level Teachers of the year for 2020. These teacherse will be honored at the RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration, which will held virtually in November. The ceremony will feature all the school-level Teachers of the Year, who were selected by their peers. The district-level Teacher of the Year will be announced during the event.

This year’s Teachers of the Year are:

Barksdale Elementary – Joy Kimble-Acosta

C.J. Hicks Elementary – Amelia Cutter Flat Shoals Elementary – Vanessa Johnson

Hightower Trail Elementary – Jimmina Graham

Honey Creek Elementary – Yolanda Green

J.H. House Elementary – Jenny Smith

Lorraine Elementary – Tammy White

Peek’s Chapel Elementary – Kristin Slotnik

Pine Street Elementary – Patricia Rollins

Shoal Creek Elementary – Tomeka Clyde

Sims Elementary – Shanice Beasley

Conyers Middle – Melvin McClain

Davis Middle – Connie Vazquez Edwards Middle – Reshaunda Levett-Thompkins

Memorial Middle – Avian McKie

Heritage High – Terrance Green Rockdale County High – Dr. Imani Bailey Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Dr. Lynette Clark

Salem High – Sherisse Liggins Alpha Academy – Candice Edwards Open Campus – Christie Jones Rockdale Career Academy – Jesse Smith

For more information about RCPS and the Teacher of the Year Celebration, please visit www.rockdaleschools.org.

