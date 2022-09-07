Chairpersons Nesbitt, Hendrickson, Banes.jpg

Shown here are the chairpersons of Rockdale, Gwinnett and Newton counties at the recent Tri-County Collaboration meeting, l-r: Rockdale Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, and Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes.

 Special Photo

LAWRENCEVILLE – Three county commission chairpersons recently got together with one goal – to sustain and strengthen bonds in public health, mental health and communications.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson planted the seeds for the idea of what’s now named the Tri-County Collaboration meeting. The inaugural event, hosted by Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, also included Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes, GNR Public Health Director Audrey Arona, M.D. and View Point Health Director Jennifer Hibbard.

