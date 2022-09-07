Shown here are the chairpersons of Rockdale, Gwinnett and Newton counties at the recent Tri-County Collaboration meeting, l-r: Rockdale Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson, and Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes.
LAWRENCEVILLE – Three county commission chairpersons recently got together with one goal – to sustain and strengthen bonds in public health, mental health and communications.
Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson planted the seeds for the idea of what’s now named the Tri-County Collaboration meeting. The inaugural event, hosted by Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, also included Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes, GNR Public Health Director Audrey Arona, M.D. and View Point Health Director Jennifer Hibbard.
“Collaborative discussions and networking have always been important and ongoing between Rockdale, Newton and Gwinnett Counties,” said Nesbitt. “The culmination of our joint efforts further solidifies our shared vision toward a unified understanding and commitment for coordinated, focused public health and mental health initiatives for our citizens; a strategic review and implementation of business development plans that positively support our communities’ growth; as well as our commitment to a purposeful, dynamic understanding of the impact of future transportation, transit and housing needs.”
“I'm excited to participate in this partnership, and I will continue to build a strong relationship with Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson and Rockdale and Gwinnett Counties,” said Banes. “This will be great for our communities and our region as we continue to push forward together.”
“This collaborative – which unites us through a shared public health and mental health district – allows us to talk about strategies, successes, and common barriers, so we can forge solutions together,” said Hendrickson. “I am committed to strengthening this partnership with my neighboring counties because it will ultimately enhance the services for residents in this district.”
A few key takeaways from the meeting include:
Mental Health
View Point Health was successful with its co-responder model in both Gwinnett and Newton counties. When a call comes in about a person experiencing a mental health crisis, a mental health licensed clinician and police officer will both respond to the scene. This model has been adopted by several cities. As a result, 98% of patients have been diverted from jail to get the care they need.
COVID-19 and Monkeypox
Talks also centered around COVID-19, with 24/7 PCR Test vending machines being established across the three counties. Arona said the Omicron-adapted booster will be available in September.
Concerning Monkeypox, Arona stated that misinformation about the viral disease has caused widespread panic. She said the virus is typically spread through direct, prolonged skin-to-skin contact to someone with exposed lesions. The Newton County School System reported its first case in late August.
NARCAN and the OPIOID Crisis
A number of overdose cases have been reported across the districts. As a result, View Point Health has been working with law enforcement officers to administer NARCAN in emergencies. The nasal spray works as an opioid antagonist and can be lifesaving.
The next Tri-County Collaboration meeting will take place in Gwinnett County.
Stacker ranks the top 25 television shows with the most Emmy wins of all time as documented on the Emmy database. Read on to find out which spinoff bested the original show, and which sketch comedy took the top slot. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.