CONYERS — The labor force in Rockdale and Newton counties increased in July, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Additionally, both counties saw a monthly increase in employed residents and a monthly decrease in initial claims for July.
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment, which we are continuing to see in almost all regions and counties.”
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate remained unchanged, holding at 9.2%. A year ago, the rate was 4.1%. In Newton County, the unemployment rate increased in July to 8.7%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 4.2%.
The Rockdale labor force increased in July by 986. The July total was 44,335. That number is down by 640 from the total from July 2019.
Rockdale County ended July with 40,238 employed residents. The number increased by 857 in July but was down 2,900 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment in Rockdale decreased by 20% in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 2,214%.
The Newton labor force increased in July by 1,121. The July total was 51,317. That number is down by 1,136 from the total from July 2019.
Newton County ended July with 46,848 employed residents. The number increased by 914 in July but was down 3,387 as compared to last year.
Newton’s initial claims for unemployment decreased by 20 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 1,892%.
