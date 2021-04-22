CONYERS — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rockdale and Newton counties saw positive over-the-month measures for nearly every key indicator in March.
“We had another strong month in March,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate drop in every single region and county, along with an increase in jobs across the state and most importantly, a decrease in over-the-year initial claims for every region and county.”
In Rockdale County, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points, bringing the rate to 4.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.
Rockdale’s labor force increased in March by 141. The March total was 44,648. That number is down by 427 from the total from March 2020.
Rockdale County ended March with 42,521 employed residents. The number increased by 331 in March and was down 631 as compared to last year.
Rockdale’s initial claims for unemployment increased by 12 percent in March. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 54 percent.
In Newton County, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points, bringing the rate to 4.5 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.2 percent.
The labor force increased in March by 113. The March total was 52,791. That number is down by 650 from the total from March 2020.
Newton County ended March with 50,414 employed residents. The number increased by 354 in March and was down 770 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment increased in Newton by 12 percent in March. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 61 percent.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,087 active job postings in Rockdale County for March and 559 active job postings in Newton County.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
