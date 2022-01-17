...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts 30 to 35
mph expected. Possible higher winds in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages
may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
Covington's Electric Utility workers work to restore power to customers during Sunday's snowy weather.
CONYERS — Snow fell consistently throughout most of the day Sunday in the east metro area, but temperatures just above freezing prevented much of it from accumulating.
Rockdale County reported few issues with the windy, snowy weather over the weekend, crediting Rockdale Emergency Management Agency, Rockdale Fire Rescue and the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office for their preparation and monitoring.
The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office did report one tree down on Avalon Parkway that blocked one lane of traffic. The tree was quickly removed and the roadway reopened.
One Rockdale motorist apparently learned the hard way Sunday morning that the roadways were slick in some areas. The RCSO reported that the driver lost control of his vehicle rounding a curve on Hi Roc Road and went off the roadway into some woods.
In Newton County, road crews spent the day working to keep roadways open by clearing downed trees. Crews then went to work pretreating bridges and major intersections to prevent them from refreezing overnight into Monday morning. Four salt trucks were ready to roll Monday morning to address any issues with black ice that might have developed.
Georgia Power, the city of Covington and Snapping Shoals reported power outages in the area due to the storm. A crew from Satilla Rural Electric Membership Corporation came in to assist Snapping Shoals with the power restoration work, and most customers were back online by Monday morning. Covington had most of its customers restored by Sunday afternoon.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.