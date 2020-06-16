CONYERS — Boards of education in Rockdale and Newton counties have approved spending resolutions that will carry them through July while they await word on the state budget.
In each case, the school boards approved resolutions that allow them to spend up to 1/12th of their annual budgets for the current fiscal year in July. Both school systems have been unable to finalize fiscal year 2021 budgets until they have funding numbers from the state.
The General Assembly reconvened on Monday, primarily for the purpose of finalizing the state’s fiscal year 2021 budget. Gov. Brian Kemp has called for all state agencies to cut their budgets by 11%, which will mean a reduction of about $1.2 billion for education.
Some Newton Board of Education members were hesitant at their regular meeting last week to move forward with a consulting contract and purchases of some computer equipment until they know more about the state funding.
Board member Eddie Johnson said he would rather make tough budget decisions in other areas and not impact teacher and staff salaries.
Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the school system’s financial position is strong.
“Teacher salary is not in my conversation,” said Fuhrey. “My goal is to have no teacher furlough days, no staff furlough days; my goal is to try to get everybody in place and back to work.”
Fuhrey said the school board and school system administration have done a good job of monitoring the system’s finances.
“As a result, we have a healthy enough ending fund balance that we are going to be able to withstand some of the things that many of the other districts may not be able to withstand,” she said.
She attributed the strong financial position to “good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and a great team who is looking for efficiencies anywhere and everywhere without sacrificing the quality of the programs.”
Fuhrey said she instructed administrators to cut their budgets by 14% overall as the governor had initially said he was asking state agencies to cut spending by that percentage. He later amended the cuts to 11%.
The Rockdale Board of Education took steps in May to curb spending by approving a reduction in force plan that involves reassigning district level personnel to fill teaching vacancies at the school level. The school system has also implemented a hiring freeze.
Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts recommended the plan, while stressing that there are no plans for employee furloughs or layoffs.
According to the school system, Oatts’ reduction in force plan will result in savings ranging from $1 million to $3 million for the 2021 fiscal year. The plan calls for “a targeted hiring freeze that includes not filling some classified and certified vacancies and reassigning some existing district-based certified personnel to school-based certified instructional vacancies.”
