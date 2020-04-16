CONYERS — In a school year that has been anything but typical, officials with the public school systems in Rockdale and Newton counties are attempting to allow the Class of 2020 to experience the normal rites of passage of a senior year in high school.
High school seniors in Rockdale County will be able to participate in commencement exercises in June, if COVID-19 conditions improve enough to allow public gatherings.
The school system announced Thursday that graduation ceremonies have been scheduled for late June on the following schedule:
• Salem High School, Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. at the high school
• Rockdale County High School/Magnet School for Science and Technology, Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. at RCHS
• Heritage High School, Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., at the high school
In Newton County, the school system will hold virtual graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 23, followed by an “in-person” commencement ceremony at each school on Aug. 1. Times will be announced at a later date. If continued precautions against large public gatherings extend into August, an alternate date of Dec. 19 has been set.
Graduating seniors in Newton will receive their diplomas during the week of May 26, if conditions allow. Delivery dates for caps and gowns will be announced by each high school.
Both school systems have also said students should also be able to participate in prom, another touchstone event for seniors. In Rockdale County, each high school is working on an individual plan to hold proms on Saturday, June 20, again depending on COVID-19 conditions. Students should expect to receive details about the events from their schools.
In Newton County, all proms will be held on July 18. Each school will provide details as soon as possible.
Rockdale County has also announced that independent learning days will end on May 7. May 14 will be the last day to turn in any assignments. Dates for laptop return and retrieval of personal items and yearbooks will be announced by individual schools later this month.
In Newton, independent learning continues until May 22. Teachers will continue to provide students with assignments, which will be accepted until May 15.
For more information on Rockdale schools, read the full RCPS End of the Year Guide 2019-2020 at www.rockdaleschools.org/COVID19.
For answers to questions about Newton schools, visit newtoncountyschools.org, click on the COVID-19 Information tab, and select Questions & Answers from the drop-down menu.
