SchoolsPresser.jpg

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley speaks at a press conference for Sen. Jon Ossoff Monday.

Public school system officials from metro area counties joined Sen. Jon Ossoff Monday at a press conference where they pledged to reopen their classrooms to full-time in-person learning this fall with the help of more than $4 billion in federal funding for Georgia schools.

Newton County Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and Rockdale County Superintendent Dr. Terry Oates were among the school officials making the commitment. Newton expects to receive $44.6 million and Rockdale will receive $34.6 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March. The plan includes $122 billion in economic relief to help public schools shut down by the pandemic reopen safely.

“This has been a really, really tough time for parents who have had to deal with partial school closures, for educators who have had to adapt to the realities of this pandemic, most of all for your people who over this past year didn’t get the kind of experiences because of the public health crisis that we wanted to make sure we could offer them,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff said the legislation gives local school systems broad discretion over how they plan to use the stimulus money.

Clayton County School Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who hosted the news conference, said parents made it clear they wanted their children to get back into their classrooms as soon as possible.

“These funds we’re receiving today are going to allow us to provide opportunities for our students not only to learn content they may have missed over this pandemic but to ensure that they have social experiences that will add value to their lives,” he said.

Beasley said school systems need to work to close the literacy and numeracy gaps that were highlighted by the pandemic. He also spoke out in support of universal pre-k.

The federal funds are going to school districts around the state primarily based on their student populations. Here is a breakdown of the top-10 recipients:

School District         Allocation

DeKalb County         $320.6 million

Gwinnett County    $265.2 million

Atlanta                      $193.0 million

Clayton County        $189.2 million

Cobb County            $182.3 million

Fulton County          $173.9 million

Richmond County   $112.4 million

Bibb County             $106.3 million

Muscogee County   $96.3 million

Chatham County     $95.2 million

