ATLANTA — Newton and Rockdale county public school systems will receive millions in federal stimulus funding under the American Rescue Plan. Of the $3.8 billion awarded to the state, Newton County will receive $42.9 million, while Rockdale will receive $32.8 million.
The ARP funds are allocated based on a district’s proportionate share of Title I funding – for example, if a school district received 2% of Georgia’s overall share of Title I funding in fiscal year 2021, it will receive 2% of the ARP allocation. This funding formula is required by federal law.
The ARP legislation requires that school districts set aside at least 20% of the funds they receive to address student learning loss. The remaining funds are flexible and can be used to support at-risk student populations, distance/remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning and addressing learning loss, facilities and equipment, continuity of core staff and services, and more.
School systems must spend the funds over the next three-and-a-half school years.
“These funds will help Georgia schools address learning loss and ensure the safety of students, staff and families,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I encourage all school districts to take advantage of these resources to continue or expand safe in-person learning options for students.”
According to Rockdale Public Schools, expenditures for the ARP funds will be determined by the Office of Superintendent in collaboration with the executive cabinet. Spending proposals will be presented to the Board of Education’s finance committee as well as in public board presentations. Funding priorities for additional expenditures are expected to to be identified later this spring. Newton Board of Education members plan to discuss the expenditure of ARP funds at their April 27 meeting.
This is the third round of federal stimulus funding Georgia schools have received, following CARES 1 allocations in May 2020 and CARES 2 allocations in January 2021.
Like CARES 2 funds, these funds do not have a provision requiring districts to make funding available to private/independent schools within their geographic area. Instead, Congress provided a separate allocation for private/independent schools, called the Emergency Assistance for Non-public Schools (EANS).
