CONYERS – Georgia United Credit Union Foundation in partnership with Georgia United Credit Union has announced eight grant recipients of the 2021 Georgia United Foundation School Crashers program, including one school in Newton County and one in Rockdale County. School Crashers is the foundation’s largest community service program that offers schools across the state an opportunity to apply for a school facility makeover. The program strengthens communities by supporting local school systems with the end goal of improving the learning environment for the students, faculty and staff.
Winning schools locally are Sims Elementary in Conyers and West Newton Elementary in Covington. Sims, with 580 students, requested
outdoor classroom space and space for STEM projects. West Newton, with 723 students, requested sensory room projects and a Mohawk Carpet grant.
The School Crashers nomination period opened in March to all accredited K-12 schools in Georgia. Interested schools were asked to include a photograph along with a 250-word essay describing why their school should receive a makeover. Nominations were received from 36 school systems and after a rigorous judging process, eight schools have been slated to receive school improvements over the summer.
Sims Elementary has been committed to providing a quality education to the scholars of Conyers for over 30 years. However, over those 30 years the outdoor tables, benches and greenhouse have become dilapidated. Improvements to these areas will allow the teachers to better utilize the space as outdoor classrooms, lunch picnic areas and an educational STEM space. The Georgia United team will help bring this space back to use for the school’s students.
West Newton Elementary is a Title I school serving the largest population of students receiving free and reduced lunches in Newton County. This grant will allow the transformation of the Wildcat Woosah into a specially designed sensory room for kindergarten through fifth grades to receive self-regulatory support. In addition, the grant will allow for Cozy Corner sensory kits to be created for classroom checkouts to help decrease classroom disturbances and inappropriate classroom behaviors.
“We are looking forward to serving our communities and strengthening our school systems through the eighth annual School Crashers program,” shared Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “The Georgia United Foundation, credit union team members, generous donors, community partners and volunteers make this a collaborative community service event, where we provide inspiring learning spaces for the students, faculty and staff. We want the students to have an increased pride in their school and be motivated to learn when they return in the fall.”
Other schools receiving School Crashers grants are Stockbridge Elementary School in Stockbridge, Northcutt Elementary in Atlanta, Mountain View High in Lawrenceville, Rowland Elementary in Stone Mountain, Brookwood Elementary in Dalton, and Rutland Academy in Athens.
Now in its eighth year, Georgia United’s School Crashers program has positively impacted 31,994 children across 50 schools by creating inspiring learning spaces and facility improvements valued at over $1,400,000. Funding for the program is provided by the Georgia United Foundation and generous donations made by community partners. Selected schools will receive project improvements over the summer before the start of the new school year. All events will follow current CDC guidelines.
To learn more about the School Crashers program and view photos of past School Crashers recipients, visit gucufoundation.org/schoolcrashers.
