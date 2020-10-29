CONYERS — Rockdale and Newton counties were spared the brunt of Tropical Storm Zeta’s impact Wednesday night into Thursday morning, although Rockdale did report some damage from downed trees and both counties reported scattered power outages.
Rockale Emergency Management Director Dan Morgan said a tree fell on a car in the vicinity of the Lake Capri area of north Rockdale early Thursday, trapping the occupants inside. Morgan said it was a miracle that the occupants were unharmed.
Morgan said emergency responders headed to that scene “were getting ready for the worst, but all they had to do was help the people get out. They didn’t have a scratch on them.”
In addition, Morgan said one home was damaged by a falling tree, and two vehicle accidents occurred when drivers hit downed trees in the dark.
Morgan said the worst of the storm hit Rockdale between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday and tracked along the western boundary with DeKalb County, with little damage reported on the eastern side with Newton.
Morgan said Rockdale had about five trees down on power lines, 26 trees across roadways, two transformer fires and another seven power lines down.
Little impact from Tropical Storm Zeta was reported in Newton County.
Emergency Management Director Jody Nolan said as of about 9 a.m. Thursday he had received no reports of damage, although there was a risk of flooding on the Yellow River late Thursday into Friday.
