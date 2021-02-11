CONYERS — Students enrolled for in-person instruction in Rockdale and Newton counties appear to be on course to return to the classrooms.
In Rockdale County, school system officials said students who opted for in-person learning will return on Feb. 22, as announced in December. Those who have chosen the virtual instruction model will continue to learn from home.
Newton students who opted for in-person instruction are slated to return on Feb. 16 after the two-week rate of positive cases of COVID-19 reached the “moderate” level this week.
The Newton County School System announced last month that officials would be monitoring COVID-19 data on a week-to-week basis to determine when to resume in-person instruction.
At Tuesday night’s Board of Education work session, Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the school system appeared to be on track to return to school Feb. 16, as planned.
Fuhrey also asked community residents to keep up their guard against the virus.
“As a friendly reminder, it is extremely important that every person do their part,” she said. “I monitor the numbers … and while we are on a downward trend, all it will take is people congretating and not wearing their masks and not washing their hands, not watching their distance, then those numbers will increase again, and we’ll be back in the same situation. So it is extremely important that our community work hard to keep those numbers on a downward trajectory.”
Fuhrey said the downward trend looks promising.
“I think the rate of positivity today (Tuesday) is in the 7s, so that’s great news because the Department of Public Health says that moderate is between 5 and 10,” said Fuhrey. “We haven’t seen that number in a long, long, long time. We are doing the right thing; we just have to continue to do it as we try to bring kids back to school.”
The school system announced the return to school on its Facebook page Wednesday, drawing mostly positive comments from local parents.
“Praise the Lord!” said one.
“Thank you Lord,” posted another. “I hope the school system has had enough of this game! It’s time to get back on track and give these kids the education they deserve.”
Despite the enthusiasm for getting students back to school, there was some hesitation for the welfare of teachers.
“Any teachers out there you’re definitely in my prayers,” posted one woman.
“I’m thrilled for the students but still very concerned for teachers and staff,” said another. “I wish they could have got the vaccine before they went back.”
