Libraries in Rockdale and Newton counties are hosting virtual summer reading programs this year. Programs begin June 1 in both counties and extend through July 31.
In Newton County, this year’s summer reading program is titled “Imagine Your Story. Readers can register online, log their books read, and track their reading progress from home. Participants will earn fun prizes and special awards for meeting their reading goals.
In addition, the Newton County Library System will host special video performances, virtual programs, storytime read alouds, and online challenges to connect readers with their library community and bring the magic of stories to life.
Visit the libraray system’s website at newtonlibraries.org and Facebook page for updates throughout the summer.
At the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library in Rockdale County, all summer programs and activities will be offered online. To get started follow these steps:
● Go to the library’s website https://conyersrockdalelibrary.org/
● Click on the Beanstack link : https://conyersrockdalelibrary.beanstack.org/
● Register online starting June 1
● Download the Beanstack Tracker App on electronic devices.
● Check out eBooks from the library’s digital platform or use its Curbside Service for picking up books placed on hold. (Check website for details)
● Track your time reading, earn reading and activities badges.
● Complete 30 hours (just 30 minutes a day from June 1 to July 31) of reading to win a prize.
● Don’t forget to join the library’s Summer Reading Special Guest Performances as well as regular scheduled library storytimes, and more. For more information on Youth Services Summer Reading Programs (SRP20) contact rgriffin@conyersrockdalelibrary.org or call (770-388-5040 ext. 103). Adults are encouraged to join in on the fun. Complete the Adult Challenge. Discover new favorites and revisit old standbys. Read and win too. For more information on Adult Summer Reading Programs (SRP20) contact serickson@conyersrockdalelibrary.org or call (770-388-5040 ext 114).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.