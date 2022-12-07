...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Voters posted record turnout numbers for a midterm election in Georgia Tuesday, re-electing Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate. Warnock narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker, giving Democrats a two-seat majority in the Senate.
Warnock finished with 51.28% of the vote to Walker’s 48.72% in unofficial election results. The Warnock victory in the final contest of the 2022 election cycle gave Democrats 51 seats in the Senate to 49 for Republicans.
Though Warnock won around 38,000 more votes than Walker in the November General Election, neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote required by Georgia law to prevent a runoff.
Georgians turned out in droves to cast their ballots during the early voting period ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, with more than 1.7 million voting early during the newly shortened period. Total turnout as of Tuesday night was 3.5 million, a record for a midterm runoff in Georgia.
In Tuesday’s balloting, Rockdale County voters overwhelmingly supported Warnock, with 75.48% of the vote to Walker’s 24.52%. Warnock carried 15 of 16 precincts, with only Bethel precinct favoring Walker.
Newton County voters preferred Warnock by a 58.83% margin. Warnock carried 13 of 22 precincts in the county. Walker won in Brewers, Brick Store, Gum Creek, Leguinn, Mansfield, Newborn, Oxford and Hub. The vote tally in the Rocky Plains precinct was almost an even split, with Walker garnering 804 votes to Warnock’s 801.
The lengthy campaign that finally concluded Tuesday night was the most expensive race of the 2022 cycle, with outside groups and the candidates’ campaigns spending more than $401 million in the race, according to campaign-finance tracking group OpenSecrets.
“It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock said to a jubilant crowd celebrating the victory at a downtown Atlanta hotel.
“The people once again rose up in a multi-racial, multi-religious coalition of conscience,” Warnock said.
“I will walk with you even as I work for you,” Warnock vowed, promising to represent all Georgians, not just those who voted for him. “I will always be a voice for Georgia. All of Georgia.”
Walker conceded the race on Tuesday night.
“I'm not gonna make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight,” Walker told his supporters. “I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials.”
“The best thing I've ever done in my whole entire life is run for this Senate seat right here, and the reason I'm gonna say that is I had a chance to meet all you and hear what you guys feel about this country,” Walker added.
Editor's note: Capitol Beat News Service contribute to this report.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.