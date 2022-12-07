WarnockAndWalker

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

Voters posted record turnout numbers for a midterm election in Georgia Tuesday, re-electing Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate. Warnock narrowly defeated Republican Herschel Walker, giving Democrats a two-seat majority in the Senate.

Warnock finished with 51.28% of the vote to Walker’s 48.72% in unofficial election results. The Warnock victory in the final contest of the 2022 election cycle gave Democrats 51 seats in the Senate to 49 for Republicans.

