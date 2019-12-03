CONYERS - Rockdale and Newton County SWAT teams were able to remove a suspect without incident on Dec. 2 who had barricaded himself into a home on Malta Drive in southwest Rockdale County.
Rockdale County Sheriff’s PIO Lee Thomas said deputies responded to a person armed called about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning and found the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home on Malta Drive, which is off Lake Capri Road.
“The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T was called out,” said Thomas in a news release. “With assistance from the Newton County Sheriff's Office S.W.A.T, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.”
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
