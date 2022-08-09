FBI
A Rockdale County nurse practitioner has been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in a massive telemedicine fraud scheme.

Sherley L. Beaufils, 44, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after a U.S. District Court jury convicted her of participating in an illegal kickback conspiracy, and five counts each of health care fraud, false statements related to health care, and aggravated identity theft, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Beaufils to pay $1,635,161.61 restitution and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

