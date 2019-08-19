CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Elections will hold a free Voter Education Training Class from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 24. The class will be held at the Board of Elections office at 1261 Commercial Drive SW, Suite B, in Conyers. Drive around to the back of the building to reach the office.
All Citizens are invited to register and attend to learn the rules and laws in registering voters in the state of Georgia and how to confirm if an individual is registered to vote and where they vote.
Class members will learn:
• Current laws regarding voter registration
• Proper ways to register voters
• Online voter registration
• How to confirm if someone is a registered voter. There is an app for that and participants are asked to download the GA SOS app before training.
• Felons and voting
• Voter registration deadlines
The voter registration deadline for the upcoming Georgia Municipal Election is Monday, Oct. 7. The municipal election will be held for eligible voters of the city of Conyers on Nov. 5. Now is a great time to attend the Voter Education Training Class on Aug 24.
For more information contact Renee Phifer at 770-278-7333 or by email at renee.phifer@rockdalecountyga.gov.