CONYERS — Controversy over control of a local board has arisen in an unlikely place.
Rockdale County’s Soil and Water Conservation District board, which typically operates without much public awareness, is the subject of dispute over who is the chairman of the board and whether or not an operating agreement with the city of Conyers was legally removed and replaced with an updated version.
Kenny A. Johnson, who was elected to the board two years ago, has filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against fellow Soil and Water supervisors and city and state officials — including Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp — to retain control of the board as chairman and restore a memorandum of agreement with the city of Conyers that he says other board supervisors illegally replaced with a new MOA.
When contacted for comment Sept. 1, Johnson had little to say about the controversy, but insisted that he retains the title of chairman despite the fact that the board elected another chairman.
“The federal government recognizes me; the state government recognizes me. It’s not a split; it’s about racism, and that’s all I’m going to say. It’s in the courts,” said Johnson, who is Black, before ending the call with a reporter.
In his lawsuit, Johnson claims emotional distress, defamation, violation of the Open Meetings Act, harassing communications, and civil fraud and deceit, among other things. He is asking for court costs and civil penalties.
In an email sent to dozens of city and county officials and residents on Aug. 26, Johnson said his lawsuit will be heard in Superior Court on Oct. 7 before Judge Nancy Bills. The board of supervisors is represented by the Attorney General’s Office; Johnson is representing himself.
The Soil and Water Conservation District board is made up of three elected supervisors and two appointed supervisors. The board is responsible for providing oversight and site plan reviews for erosion and sediment control for development involving land disturbance. Boards across the state do not conduct the reviews themselves; instead, they enlist the assistance of local planning and zoning departments to conduct the site plan reviews under a memorandum of agreement.
Rockdale’s Soil and Water board had an MOA with Rockdale County and Conyers that dated back to 1990. At a board meeting in December, supervisors took steps to update the MOA. A motion was made to replace the MOA and seconded, but the board failed to actually vote on the measure. At a subsequent meeting this spring, when supervisor David Shipp attempted to place a new state-recommended MOA on the agenda, Johnson reportedly said he had problems with the proposed MOA and did not allow discussion on it.
In the meantime, according to Conyers City Manager Tony Lucas, several developments in the city were being held up because of the Soil and Water board's position that there was no MOA in place. The city later was able to obtain the board’s December meeting minutes, which showed that no vote had been taken on replacing the original MOA and that it was still in force.
The board of supervisors was further divided in July when the executive order requiring state boards to meet virtually expired. Johnson refused to conduct meetings in person. The three other supervisors on the board — Shipp, Shay Hanson and George Kelecheck — conducted an in-person meeting on July 9 and voted to elect new leadership, with Shipp elected chairman, Hanson as vice chair and Kelecheck as secretary/treasurer. Johnson did not attend that meeting.
Since that time, the Soil and Water board has held meetings in person and online via Zoom, while Johnson has conducted simultaneous meetings online via GoToMeeting. In advance of the meetings, Johnson sends out a public meeting notice, while Shipp sends another.
According to the minutes of Johnson’s July 9 meeting, because Hanson, Shipp and Kelecheck were participating in a different meeting, he did not have a quorum and could not conduct any business. The business of the board was conducted at the meeting chaired by Shipp.
Since the other Soil and Water board supervisors began conducting meetings separately from Johnson’s, a new MOA with the city has been approved. A new MOA with the county is in the works.
According to sources, since Johnson was elected two years ago, the board has had a difficult time keeping a full roster. There is currently one elected position vacant after four supervisors resigned, one after the other. Shipp and Johnson are elected to the board, and Hanson and Kelecheck are appointed. According to Shipp, each supervisor is paid $45 for each meeting they attend, up to a maximum of 10 meetings per year. Shipp has served on the board for six years.
State Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Robert Amos has been aware of the Rockdale controversy and said his role is to advise the Rockdale board on proper procedures and ensure the board works smoothly and efficiently. Because of the pending litigation, Amos said he could not comment directly on the controversy.
“We are doing all we can to make sure they are complying with the Open Meetings Act,” said Amos. “What I can tell you is that I believe we are following all the proper procedures.”
Amos said a representative from the state Attorney General’s Office has been present at the last several meetings of the board.
