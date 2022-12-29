Superior Court Judge Nancy Bills takes the oath of office for another four years during recent swearing-in ceremonies at the Rockdale County Auditorium. Bills was first appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2021 to succeed the retiring Judge David Irwin.
State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert takes the oath of office Dec. 15. Cuthpert was elected to his first full four-year term in the non-partisan primary in May after having been appointed to the judgeship by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2021. Cuthpert previously served as Rockdale County Probate Court judge.
Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson was re-elected without opposition to a four-year term in the November General Election. Johnson was elected to her first full term in 2018 after having been appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017 following the resignation of Richard Read. Johnson previously served as an assistant district attorney in Rockdale County.
Doreen Williams, Post 2 representative on the Rockdale Board of Commissioners, is surrounded by family as she takes the oath of office for another four-year term. Williams was re-elected without opposition in the November General Election after defeating two challengers in the Democrat primary in May. She was first elected to the post in 2014.
Superior Court Judge Nancy Bills takes the oath of office for another four years during recent swearing-in ceremonies at the Rockdale County Auditorium. Bills was first appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2021 to succeed the retiring Judge David Irwin.
Special Photos
State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert takes the oath of office Dec. 15. Cuthpert was elected to his first full four-year term in the non-partisan primary in May after having been appointed to the judgeship by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2021. Cuthpert previously served as Rockdale County Probate Court judge.
Special Photo
Rockdale County District Attorney Alisha Johnson was re-elected without opposition to a four-year term in the November General Election. Johnson was elected to her first full term in 2018 after having been appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017 following the resignation of Richard Read. Johnson previously served as an assistant district attorney in Rockdale County.
Special Photo
Doreen Williams, Post 2 representative on the Rockdale Board of Commissioners, is surrounded by family as she takes the oath of office for another four-year term. Williams was re-elected without opposition in the November General Election after defeating two challengers in the Democrat primary in May. She was first elected to the post in 2014.
Swearing-in ceremonies were held Dec. 15 at the Rockdale Auditorium for officials elected to new terms beginning Jan. 1. Administering the oaths of office was Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.