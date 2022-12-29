Swearing-in ceremonies were held Dec. 15 at the Rockdale Auditorium for officials elected to new terms beginning Jan. 1. Administering the oaths of office was Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Mumford.

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

Trending Videos