CONYERS - Rockdale County Parks and Recreation amenities are now closer to you through a new and improved mobile app. The app, Rockdale Parks & Rec, is now available for free and includes push notification on updated information, cancellations and schedule changes.
“The app will provide real time information and enhance customer service for residents, visitors and businesses,” says Rockdale County Recreation and Maintenance Director Sue Sanders. “We encourage residents and visitors to download the app and experience for themselves how easy it is to locate a park or find a current event.”
The app will also allow users to access timely news and information on program registration and services. Users can download the app for the Apple and Android smartphones at their device’s App Store.
For more information, contact Sharon Newsom, Marketing, Communications and Tourism Manager, at 770-278-7225 or sharon.newsom@rockdalecountyga.gov