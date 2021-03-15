CONYERS — A future land use map amendment and rezoning request for a townhome project on Old Salem Road was unanimously recommended for denial on March 11, not because of problems with the project, but because the Rockdale County Planning Commission is concerned about so many commercial and industrial zoned properties being switched to residential.
Since the beginning of 2021, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has approved two townhome projects totaling 404 multi-family homes. Both required amendments to the future land use map to change the properties from industrial or commercial to residential.
The Planning Commission said enough is enough at their meeting last week with a request to develop up to 105 townhomes on 13.02 acres of wooded land on the east side of Old Salem Road, just south of Salem Gate Way and near the Salem Gate Plaza shopping development. The request needed a change in the future land use plan for the property, which is currently zoned C2 (general commercial), but would need to be RM (multi-family).
Other than some discussion about the amount of green space in the project, the commission has no problems with the development itself, which would feature two-story townhomes with two-car garages, some front loading and some back loading, sidewalks along Old Salem Road, and amenities including a dog park. And no one spoke in opposition to the development during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
But commission member Ernestine Stovall-Goolsby questioned the continued change from commercial and industrial zoned sites to residential.
"I've noticed that the commercial is not being developed and this is our second or third townhouse application for a change from commercial to high density... I just don't see anything where Conyers is actually going for industry jobs," Stovall-Goolsby said. "We are over-saturating the market with these townhomes, and that concerns me."
Planning and Zoning staff member Connor Barr noted that plans coming into the county offices are determined by market demand.
"At this time, we receive lots and lots of interest in developing more and more residential properties," Barr said. "That is associated with existing market demand. At this time, we simply do not receive that much interest from developers wishing to bring in the higher skilled commercial and industrial opportunities."
Commission member Muddessar Ahmad noted that with a limited amount of land available, the county needs to be very focused on how that land is used.
"The tax digest is based on how we are utilizing our land," he said. "If we keep adding more residential to previously commercial property, then unfortunately the tax burden will go on the residents. It will not be on the businesses. Already, 67% of the digest is based on residents. I don't know what vision we are heading towards."
Commission Chair Steve Weinstein stated the county has a comprehensive land use plan and suggested redoing it as a whole, rather than by separate amendments.
"We have a comprehensive land use plan. If you want to change it, change it, but this haphazard putting things in where they are not designated to go is a very dangerous thing to be doing, because then you're doing away with any sensible planning," Weinstein said. "This is a very nice, very well developed townhome community, but do we want to keep changing the land use plan, do we want to keep moving commercial and industrial out and putting high-density residential in? Change the comprehensive land use plan, then we can consider all these things. But don't keep putting willy-nilly townhomes or whatever in places where they're not designated to go."
The other commission members agreed, with Tawanna Smith-Fenty saying they need to stick with the plan they have.
"I think a lot of time we're looking for short-term solutions for a long-term problem," she said. "When we don't get exactly what we're looking for, we say we'll substitute it with this as opposed to sticking to our plan. Sometimes plans don't always go as you would like or not as speedy as you like, but you don't get rid of the plan, you stick with it. Our comprehensive plan was made for a reason."
The Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend denial of both the future land use map amendment and the zoning request for the Old Salem Road townhouse development. The Board of Commissioners will have a public hearing on the request and a final vote at an upcoming meeting.
