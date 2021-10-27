BannerLogo.png

CONYERS – Rockdale County Planning and Development is making it easier to do business with the department by increasing accessibility for customers with the new 24/7 Online Citizen Portal. The Board of Commissioners approved the upgrade in July.

Those visiting the website can complete and pay for all of the following actions online:

Apply for a building permit for different projects

Apply for a planning permit

Apply for a zoning permit

Apply for a new or renew a business license

Check the status and details of cases and print documents

Submit inspection requests

“The new portal gives our customers the ability to apply for certain permits from their office or home, 24 hours a day, without trips to our public offices,” said Teresa Jacobs, deputy director of Planning and Development. “We are so excited to offer this new, convenient service to the Rockdale community as we continue to streamline our processes and implement new technology.”

The new portal will be live on Nov. 1. Customers can visit  www.rockdalecountyga.gov and click the banner on the homepage or visit the direct link at HYPERLINK "https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/rockdale.onlinegovt.com/__;!!HxK7s4GrzN6EjdqyTA!9uOr6S_uFzouUm9pcJJA2uJA5BKElUhJ8sgd0_K7OfEqbc-wb68QXCz3aH6gy-d71h85rfstnB6RdLw$" https://rockdale.onlinegovt.com/ to begin completing their forms online.

For more information on Building permits, call Planning and Development at 770-278-7100. For Land Disturbance permits, call Stormwater at 770-278-7155.

