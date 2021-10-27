CONYERS – Rockdale County Planning and Development is making it easier to do business with the department by increasing accessibility for customers with the new 24/7 Online Citizen Portal. The Board of Commissioners approved the upgrade in July.
Those visiting the website can complete and pay for all of the following actions online:
Apply for a building permit for different projects
Apply for a planning permit
Apply for a zoning permit
Apply for a new or renew a business license
Check the status and details of cases and print documents
Submit inspection requests
“The new portal gives our customers the ability to apply for certain permits from their office or home, 24 hours a day, without trips to our public offices,” said Teresa Jacobs, deputy director of Planning and Development. “We are so excited to offer this new, convenient service to the Rockdale community as we continue to streamline our processes and implement new technology.”
