ATLANTA – Rockdale County added 1,400 residents in the past year, according to population estimates released Wednesday by the Atlanta Regional Commission. The county’s total population is now 95,700.
Rockdale’s population has grown steadily in the past decade, adding an average of 1,165 people each year. Rockdale’s year-over-year growth rate of 1.5% is slightly lower than the previous year, when the county grew by 1.9%.
Each of metro Atlanta’s 10 counties saw population increases in the past year, pushing the region’s total to 4.6 million. While the fastest growth rates occurred in Cherokee and Henry counties, Fulton and Gwinnett counties added the most residents.
“The Atlanta region’s growth remains strong, driven by our diverse economy and great quality of life,” said Doug Hooker, executive director of ARC. “But to ensure our region’s future success, we must continue to invest in our region’s infrastructure and tackle key issues like housing affordability and equity.”
The region’s growth rate, while still among the highest in the past decade, has slowed slightly – dropping to 1.6%, down from 1.8% in 2017 and 1.7% in 2018. This reflects a similar dip in employment growth.