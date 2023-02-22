CONYERS — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Rockdale County Probate Court Judge Gary Washington to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Council. As a member of the Supervisory Panel, Washington will be responsible for evaluating the performance of the Rockdale County Circuit public defender on an annual basis and nominating candidates to be considered for appointment as the Rockdale Circuit defender when the position is vacant.
Washington brings a wealth of legal experience to the role, having more than 30 years of litigation experience, which includes extensive work representing indigent clients while working with the Fulton County Public Defender’s Office, as well as working with the Georgia Appellate Resource Office, which obtained post-conviction relief for death-sentenced defendants. As an attorney in private practice, Washington has also represented numerous indigent defendants.
Washington was appointed as associate judge by Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. in 2020 and was elected to Rockdale County Probate judge in 2021, after Cuthpert was appointed chief State Court judge.
“My entire legal career has been dedicated to making the law a better tool for justice,” said Washington. “I am deeply honored to have been appointed to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Council. I look forward to serving in this important role and working with my fellow council members to ensure that the Rockdale County Public Defender’s Office provides quality legal representation for its clients.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
