CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Assessors will mail property tax assessment notices to citizens by the end of April, giving residents a heads up on what to expect when they receive their actual tax bill later this year.
According to the county, the 2020 property tax assessment will display a simulated bill that will forecast what property owners can expect. Owners will have 45 days to appeal after receiving the property tax assessment notice.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Assessors has also launched the new Homestead Exemption online application, which will eliminate the need for residents to file for an exemption in person.
Homeowners can file for an exemption by going to rockdalecountyga.gov, going to the “County Departments” tab, hovering over “Board of Assessors” and clicking on “Homestead Exemptions.” From there, homeowners should click on the link “Online Homestead Application.” From there, homeowners will be directed to a new homepage, where a search for a particular address can be done.
Full instructions of how to file for the exemption online can be seen in this video: https://vimeo.com/521413569
The deadline to file for the exemption is April 1 of each taxable year. In addition to the convenience of filing online, residents will only have to file for the Homestead Exemption once, unless they are filing for a different exemption (i.e. a senior or disability exemption).
For more information, please contact the Board of Assessors at boa@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7676.
