CONYERS – Rockdale County Public Schools is celebrating its school-level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. These exemplary teachers are recognized as professionals who go above and beyond for their students, peers and community.
The RCPS Teacher of the Year Celebration is scheduled to be held in October. This ceremony will feature all the school-level Teachers of the Year, including the three finalists competing for the district title. Finalists will be announced in September, and the district-level Teacher of the Year will be announced during the event.
This year’s Teachers of the Year are:
Barksdale Elementary School – Ashley Collins
C.J. Hicks Elementary School – Heather Webb
Flat Shoals Elementary School – Monette Horne
Hightower Trail Elementary School – Jordan Bigby
Honey Creek Elementary School – Nia Ward
J.H. House Elementary School – Lindy Donahue
Lorraine Elementary School – Amber Vess
Peek’s Chapel Elementary School – Celeste Woods
Pine Street Elementary School – LaTonya Stanford
Shoal Creek Elementary School – Gayle Weber
Sims Elementary School – Priscilla Simon
Conyers Middle School – Christine Clyne
Edwards Middle School – Qwensweler Taylor
General Ray Davis Middle School – Urmia Layne
Memorial Middle School – Lanissa Jackson
Heritage High School – Jennifer Duello
Rockdale County High School – Tara Thieleke
Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology – Diana Kennen
